Gardai have arrested a man in his late 20s in connection with a fatal crash in Dublin on September 21st.

Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the N7 at Kingswood.

They have asked for truck or taxi drivers who travelled the route between 12:15 and 12:45 that morning to contact them.

While anyone with dash cam footage from the scene of the crash is also encouraged to come forward.

File image: RollingNews