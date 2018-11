Police say they don't know what motivated a former US Marine to kill 12 people in a bar in California.

Ian David Long opened fire at a student night in Thousand Oaks, before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities have confirmed he had mental health tests after a disturbance in April.

Meanwhile, hundreds attended a vigil overnight for those killed.

Among them was Alexis Tait - she survived the shooting, but three of her friends didn't.