Man Jailed For 11 Years For Conspiracy To Murder.

: 11/09/2018 - 11:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_1.jpg

A man has been jailed for eleven years for conspiring with others to murder a man in Dublin last year as part of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Luke Wilson of Cremona Road in Ballyfermot was arrested in the back of a van which Gardaí believed was on its way to the planned hit.

Gardaí had bugged a number of vehicles and he could be heard discussing the plan to murder a man called Gary Hanley.

He was described as an "essential cog" in the botched hit and was handed a twelve year sentence today with the final year suspended.

 

File image: CCJ/RollingNews

