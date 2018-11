Today is the 23rd anniversary of the disappearance of JoJo Dollard

The 21 year old was last seen in Moone in November 9th, 1995,

She made a call from a phone-box in the Kildare town, and there are reported sightings of her later that night in Castledermot.

Extensive searches were conducted in the days and weeks that followed, but no trace of her was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Kildare Town on 045-52-77-30

File image: RollingNews.