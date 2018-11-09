The Eleven To Two Show

Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Laura Donnelly.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Laura Donnelly, joined by Dr. Sinead Pembroke, Author of 'Precarious Works, Precarious Lives': Irregular employment leading to mental health struggles, and Niall Morrissey, Director of Services, Roads Transport and Public Safety, KCC: €700k to be spent on winter salt supplies, and Irish Independent Technology Editor, Adrian Weckler on the fact hat only 28,000 out of 200,000 households took up broadband in rural areas.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Laura Donnelly, joined by Liam Challenor, Doctoral Researcher, DCU's National Anti-Bullying Research: Teachers are reporting high levels of anxiety and stress due to cyberbullying by students, Emer O'Malley, Senior Physiotherapist, St. Columcille's Hospital Weight Management Service on the fact some obese people can have as little mobility as pensioners, Ind. Cllr, Bernard Caldwell and Leinster Leader Sports Editor Tommy Callaghan

