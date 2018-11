The low take-up levels of broadband in rural areas are said to have alarmed the government.

14 per cent of homes have availed of the offer by Eir so far this year.

200,000 households have been offered a high-speed connection by the company - but only 28 thousand have taken it up.

Around 14,000 premises in rural Kildare are without access to broadband

Technology Editor with the Irish Independent, Adrian Weckler, explains why the figures are so low: