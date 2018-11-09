Tensions Mount Between DUP & British Govt. Over Brexit.

Tensions are mounting between the DUP and the British Prime Minister over Brexit.

DUP leader Arlene Foster says alarm bells are ringing after she received a letter from Theresa May, suggesting the EU is pushing for a border down the Irish Sea.

This would keep Northern Ireland within the customs union and single market, but not the rest of the UK.

The DUP, which props up Theresa May's government, claims she has broken promises made to them.

Brexit is dominating a meeting of the British Irish Council in the Isle of Mann today, which the Taoiseach is attending.

Leo Varakar says it might be better if he doesn't comment on the correspondence;

File image: Arlene Foster/RollingNews.