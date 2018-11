Anti-Semitic acts in France have increased by 69 percent in the first nine months of this year.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says the government will now step up its fight against anti-Semitism, racism and homophobia.

A national team has been tasked with educating children in schools across the country on the dangers of anti-Semitism.

The news comes on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht - a night when Jewish-owned stores, buildings, and synagogues were destroyed by Nazis in 1938.