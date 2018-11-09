Friday Night Rhythm

UK Economy Grew By 0.6% In Q3.

: 11/09/2018 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sterling_currency_bank_notes.jpg

In the UK,

Consumer spending during the hot summer helped the UK economy achieve its strongest quarter in almost two years. 

Official figures show it grew by 0-point-6 percent in the three months to September. 

But experts are warning of a possible slowdown ahead of Brexit.
 

