Significant Delays To Traffic Throughout Co. Kildare.

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

There are significant delays to traffic throughout the county this afternoon.

A status yellow rain-fall warning is in effect, with between 25mm and 40mm of rain forecast today.

This is adding to the usual Friday delays on the N7 and M7, southbound.

Traffic is very slow on the M4, westbound.

A collision has been reported in Straffan village.

Town centres including Naas, Newbridge, Kildare town, Clane, Leixlip, Maynooth and Kilcock are all showing increased volumes of traffic.

