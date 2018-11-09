Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Significant Delays To Traffic Throughout Co. Kildare.

: 11/09/2018 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
traff.png

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

There are significant delays to traffic throughout the county this afternoon.

A status yellow rain-fall warning is in effect, with between 25mm and 40mm of rain forecast today.

This is adding to the usual Friday delays on the N7 and M7, southbound.

Traffic is very slow on the M4, westbound.

A collision has been reported in Straffan village.

Town centres including Naas, Newbridge, Kildare town, Clane, Leixlip, Maynooth and Kilcock are all showing increased volumes of traffic.

 

Image courtesy Google Maps.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!