Listen: KCC To Increase The No. Of Routes Salted During Icy Conditions.

: 11/09/2018 - 17:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council is increasing the number of routes it treats during snowy or icy conditions.

It salts 9 routes, or around 20% of the county's 2,200 kilometre road network.

The roures treated are selected on the basis of the frequency of their use.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland treats the M9, M7 and M4.

KCC has ring-fenced €700,000 for road treatment this winter.

Niall Morrissey is KCC Director of Services for Roads, Transport and Public Safety.

He says additional routes will be added in January.

friniallevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

