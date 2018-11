A man who escaped the Las Vegas mass shooting in October 2017 was one of the 12 people murdered in California on Wednesday night.

27 year old Telemachus Orfanos was shot dead at a college country night at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Southern California.

Just over a year earlier, he survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, when a gunman inside the Mandalay Bay hotel killed 58 people.