Technical Problem Causes Trams To Stop On Luas Red Line This Morning.

: 11/09/2019 - 10:29
Author: Eoin Beatty
All trams are stopped on a large part of the Luas red line this morning because of a "technical problem".

There are no services running from either Tallaght or Saggart as far as Blackhorse.

Luas operator Transdev says "alternative buses" are serving the stops, and Dublin Bus is accepting tram tickets.

