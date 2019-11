ESB customers are without power in parts of Kilcullen and surrounding areas this morning due to a fault.

48 customers have been affected and ESB apologise for the loss of supply and say they are working to rectify the issue.

The estimated restoration time is 1pm this afternoon.

There is also a planned outage in effect in Monread, Naas and is affecting 83 customers.

It is estimated power will be restored there at 4pm.