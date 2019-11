Irish Water says it'll be working around the clock this weekend to fix the problem at the Leixlip Water Treatment plant.

Over 600,000 people in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath are still hit by the boil water notice until Tuesday.

The utility company will take further water samples today and tomorrow, which will then be analysed by its labs.

Head of customer operations at Irish Water, Yvonne Harris tells us what steps they're taking to control the situation: