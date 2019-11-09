There are alterations to some train services in Kildare tonight.
Portlaoise Commuters
21:05 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
22:10 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
21:25 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.
22:02 hrs Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled.
22:30 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.
Cork, Limerick and Tralee Services
21:00 hrs Dublin Heuston to Cork will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portlaoise and Thurles, and a train from Thurles to Cork.
20:25 hrs Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Thurles only. Bus transfers will be in operation from Thurles to Portlaoise, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston.
22:36 hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 23.21hrs