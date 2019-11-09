The Saturday Show

Alterations To Some Train Services In Kildare Tonight.

: 11/09/2019 - 10:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are alterations to some train services in Kildare tonight.

Portlaoise Commuters

    21:05 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
    22:10 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.
    21:25 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.
    22:02 hrs Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled.
    22:30 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.

Cork, Limerick and Tralee Services

    21:00 hrs Dublin Heuston to Cork will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portlaoise and Thurles, and a train from Thurles to Cork.
    20:25 hrs Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Thurles only. Bus transfers will be in operation from Thurles to Portlaoise, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston.  
    22:36 hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 23.21hrs

 

