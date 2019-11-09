The Saturday Show

Listen: Public Event Taking Place Tonight To Say Asylum-Seekers Are Welcome In Leitrim.

: 11/09/2019 - 11:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
A public event is taking place tonight to say asylum-seekers are welcome in Co Leitrim.

The Department of Justice has 'paused' plans to house 130 people in a direct-provision centre in Ballinamore after local opposition.

But another group has been established to welcome asylum-seekers to the town, and they're holding a meeting in Ballinamore tonight.

Sajjad Hussain has been involved in welcoming refugees to Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, and he's one of the speakers.

He supports the department's plans for Ballinamore.

leitrim.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

