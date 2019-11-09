Listen: Public Event Taking Place Tonight To Say Asylum-Seekers Are Welcome In Leitrim.

A public event is taking place tonight to say asylum-seekers are welcome in Co Leitrim.

The Department of Justice has 'paused' plans to house 130 people in a direct-provision centre in Ballinamore after local opposition.

But another group has been established to welcome asylum-seekers to the town, and they're holding a meeting in Ballinamore tonight.

Sajjad Hussain has been involved in welcoming refugees to Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, and he's one of the speakers.

He supports the department's plans for Ballinamore.