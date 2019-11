A Cork city councillor is condemning the planned raid on a sports store in the city last night.

Up to 100 young people gathered in the Patrick Street area shortly before 6 o'clock yesterday evening, with their faces covered.

A notice had been posted on Twitter calling for a raid on a Patrick Street store, but it was foiled by armed gardaí and the riot squad.

Local councillor Des Cahill says the incident was 'truly shocking' and has this message to those responsible.