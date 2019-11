There are calls for Kildare County Council to ask the relevant authority to urgently upgrade the pipelines that deliver sewage via Main Street, Leixlip to the treatment plant in Leixlip.

The town of Leixlip has long had a problem with odours emanating from sewerage pipes.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Bernard Caldwell will be discussed at the next meeting of the Celbridge-Leixlip MD on Friday November 15th.