A large section of the Luas Red Line is closed in the southwest of Dublin.

Luas operator Transdev said trams were cancelled before 7 o'clock this morning because of a "technical problem".

Services were restored in the city centre east of the Blackhorse stop this morning -- but so far Transdev hasn't said when the rest of the line will reopen.

Feljin Jose, public relations officer with the Dublin Commuter Coalition, says Transdev needs to fully explain why it's stopped trams.