Listen: Gardai Won't Have Access To Possible UK Evidence In Kevin Lunney Case Until After Investigation Into Death Of One Of The Main Suspects.

: 11/09/2019 - 13:22
Author: Eoin Beatty
Gardai won't have access to possible UK evidence in the Kevin Lunney case until after an investigation into the death of one of the main suspects.

The man was taken ill and died during a police raid at his home in Derbyshire yesterday.

The raid was part of a major operation across Ireland and the UK into the kidnap and torture of the Quinn Industrial Holdings director.

Nicola Tallant, from the Sunday World, which named Cyril McGuinness as the main suspect in the intimidation campaign against QIH staff five years ago, says gardai are hoping there is vital information in his UK home.

