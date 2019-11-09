Saturday Favourites

Fianna Fail Cllr. Asks KCC For Update On The Progress Of The Celbridge Civic Amenity Centre.

: 11/09/2019 - 13:41
Author: Eoin Beatty
Fianna Fail Cllr. Michael Coleman has asked Kildare County Council for an update on the progress of the Celbridge Civic Amenity Centre.

It will be a Civic Amenity and Waste Transfer Facility on site at Kilmacredock Upper & Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare for mixed household municipal waste streams, with a maximum capacity of 7,500 tonnes per annum, and comprising the following buildings:

    A single storey (166.83 metres squared) Administration/ Staff Building

    A single storey (33 metres squared) Pay Station Building

    A single storey (11 metres squared) Weighbridge Building

    A single storey (57.64 metres squared) Household Hazardous Waste Storage Building

The issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the Celbridge-Leixlip MD on Friday 15th November.

