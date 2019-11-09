Fianna Fail Cllr. Asks KCC For Update On The Progress Of The Celbridge Civic Amenity Centre.

Fianna Fail Cllr. Michael Coleman has asked Kildare County Council for an update on the progress of the Celbridge Civic Amenity Centre.
It will be a Civic Amenity and Waste Transfer Facility on site at Kilmacredock Upper & Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare for mixed household municipal waste streams, with a maximum capacity of 7,500 tonnes per annum, and comprising the following buildings:
A single storey (166.83 metres squared) Administration/ Staff Building
A single storey (33 metres squared) Pay Station Building
A single storey (11 metres squared) Weighbridge Building
A single storey (57.64 metres squared) Household Hazardous Waste Storage Building
The issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the Celbridge-Leixlip MD on Friday 15th November.