A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his brother at his home in Phibsboro in Dublin.

Paul Murtagh's body was discovered last Friday.

It's believed he died from injuries suffered during a suspected assault.

His older brother Gary, from Auburn Street in Dublin, was arrested the following day, and has since been charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance, which is scheduled to take place later this week.

