Covid 19 Testing Introduced At Ireland's Three Mink Farms.

Covid-19 testing is being rolled out at three mink farms in the Republic as part of enhanced surveillance by the Department of Agriculture.

It follows widespread outbreaks of a new strain of coronavirus on Danish mink farms.

The Department of Agriculture says no animals have tested positive for coronavirus here, and it does not suspect the disease has spread to mink.

It says no mink have been imported here this year, and farms have been told to implement biosecurity measures to protect their animals.

Stock image: Shutterstock