K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Covid 19 Testing Introduced At Ireland's Three Mink Farms.

: 09/11/2020 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
scientist.jpg

Covid-19 testing is being rolled out at three mink farms in the Republic as part of enhanced surveillance by the Department of Agriculture.

It follows widespread outbreaks of a new strain of coronavirus on Danish mink farms.

The Department of Agriculture says no animals have tested positive for coronavirus here, and it does not suspect the disease has spread to mink.

It says no mink have been imported here this year, and farms have been told to implement biosecurity measures to protect their animals.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!