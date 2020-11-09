K Drive

Paul Power

Listen: EU Signs Contract For 300 Million Doses Of Pfizer Covid 19 Vaccine.

09/11/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EU's confirmed a contract for 300 million doses will soon be signed with two companies who say they've developed an effective Covid 19 vaccine.

Pfizer, which has a key base in Newbridge,  and Bio-N-Tech say their vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective following trials involving 43 and a half thousand people.

They're planning to apply for emergency approval for the jab by the end of this month.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it's a "good reason to be optimistic".

Immunologist Dr Lara Dungan explains how this vaccine works:

Professor of immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh, says there remain question marks around the effectiveness of the vaccine.

