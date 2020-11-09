Listen: EU Signs Contract For 300 Million Doses Of Pfizer Covid 19 Vaccine.

The EU's confirmed a contract for 300 million doses will soon be signed with two companies who say they've developed an effective Covid 19 vaccine.
Pfizer, which has a key base in Newbridge, and Bio-N-Tech say their vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective following trials involving 43 and a half thousand people.
They're planning to apply for emergency approval for the jab by the end of this month.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it's a "good reason to be optimistic".
Immunologist Dr Lara Dungan explains how this vaccine works:
Professor of immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh, says there remain question marks around the effectiveness of the vaccine.