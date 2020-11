A car has been seized from an unaccompanied learner driver in Kildare, who was detected speeding.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist at 141kph in a 100kph zone.

It was subsequently found that the vehicle has not been taxed for 373 days, and was displaying a tax disc from another vehicle.

The car has been impounded and Gardai say proceedings are to follow.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana