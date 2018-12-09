Two Mile House Leinster Champions & Kildare Begin Keogh Cup Campaign Today.

Two Mile House were crowned Leinster Intermediate Football Champions yesterday afternoon with a 1-8 to 0-10 win over Shamrocks of Offaly in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

They will now play Kilcummin of Kerry in the All Ireland semi final in the New Year.

The county senior hurlers begin their Keogh Cup campaign today.

They play Meath in St. Conleth's Park at 2pm.

Kfm will have live updates of the game.

Kilmacud Crokes go in search of a fifth Leinster Club Senior Football title this afternoon.

The Dublin kingpins faces Longford's first-time finalists Mullinalaghta at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.

Throw-in is at 1:30pm.

====

Munster look to move top of Pool 2 of rugby's Champions Cup this lunchtime.

They'll do so if they beat Castres at Thomond Park.

Kick off is at 1pm.

====

There's just one game in the Premier League this afternoon.

Having beaten Chelsea midweek, Wolves travel to Newcastle for a 4pm kick-off.

====

Tilburg plays host the 25th edition of the European Athletics Championships this afternoon.

Having won the national title last month, former European medalist Ciara Mageean will lead the womens' team - who aim to improve on last year's seventh place finish.

The senior mens' team, who finished fifth in 2017, are skippered by Raheny's Kevin Dooney.

====

Willie Mullins' Min will make his first appearance of the season this afternoon when he runs in the John Durkan Memorial at Punchestown.

Henry de Bromhead's Cheltenham Ryanair Chase winner Balko Des Flos heads of a field of five which also includes Gordon Elliott's Shattered Love.