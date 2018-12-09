Sunday Sportsbeat

KCC Asked To Seek Assurances That Inter County HAP Transfers Are In Operation.

: 12/09/2018 - 13:48
Author: Eoin Beatty
house.jpg

 

Kildare County Council is being asked to seek assurances from other councils that inter-county HAP transfers are  in operation.

Under the Housing Assistance Payment, local authorities pay rent to a private landlord for a social tenant.

The tenant then pays a rental contribution to the council.

Labour Cllr., Aoife Breslin, wants assurances that transfer of HAP tenancies between authorities are taking place, should tenants what to live in another county.

The motion will be debated at the December meeting of the Athy Municipal District tomorrow.

 

