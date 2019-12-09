The Night Shift

Over 3,600 Kildare Children On Healthcare Waiting Lists.

3,664 children in Kildare/West Wicklow are on waiting lists for a various forms of health care, and almost a quarter have been waiting for over a year.

Data obtained by Fianna Fáil shows 917 are on lists for occupational therapy, 605 for ophthalmology, 534
for physiotherapy

341children in the region are awaiting psychology apointments.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, Frank O'Rourke, says "The primary care lists which we have refer to vital treatment which greatly aides a child’s growth and development. That there are 3,664 children waiting for psychology, audiology, ophthalmology, dietetics, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy, is simply unacceptable.

"Research has shown that when children receive delayed interventions, it negatively affects their quality of life, and increases their risk of not making progress or a full recovery in some circumstances. They are quite literally deteriorating and regressing as they wait.

"In recent weeks, a number of families have contacted me to say that even though they cannot afford it, they are trying to source private services for their children. They are putting themselves into debt in order to get treatment for their child, but for many they still have to wait months because services are so stretched."

 

