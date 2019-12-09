The Night Shift

Gardai Are Continuing To Question Two People In Connection With Kildare Murder.

: 12/09/2019 - 17:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett


Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old man in Kildare.

Clive Staunton was shot dead outside a house on Glen Easton Way in Leixlip on November 15h of last year.

A man and woman arrested this morning, and are being held at Garda stations in Kildare.

 

