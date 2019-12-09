The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: IFA Says It Will Do Whatever It Takes To Secure Beef Price Increase.

: 12/09/2019 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
beef_at_beef_counter_pixabay.jpg

Farmers say they'll do whatever it takes to secure an increase in beef prices.

Around 30 of them have brought Tesco's biggest distribution centre in Ireland to a standstill today.

The protest at the supermarket's hub in Donabate, north county Dublin is aimed at getting a higher price for their cattle.

It's the third demonstration of its kind - after Aldi's distrubution centre in Naas and Lidl's hub in Cork were blockaded last week.

Joe Healy, President of the Irish Farmers Association, says there needs to be an urgent price increase:

18farmers.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!