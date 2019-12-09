Listen: IFA Says It Will Do Whatever It Takes To Secure Beef Price Increase.

Farmers say they'll do whatever it takes to secure an increase in beef prices.

Around 30 of them have brought Tesco's biggest distribution centre in Ireland to a standstill today.

The protest at the supermarket's hub in Donabate, north county Dublin is aimed at getting a higher price for their cattle.

It's the third demonstration of its kind - after Aldi's distrubution centre in Naas and Lidl's hub in Cork were blockaded last week.

Joe Healy, President of the Irish Farmers Association, says there needs to be an urgent price increase:

Stock image: Pixabay