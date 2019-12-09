Russia's Sports Minister Says The Country Did Everything To Resolve Doping Scandal.

Russia's Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov claims they did everything to try and resolve the doping scandal.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's given the country a four year ban from all major international sporting events after finding it tampered with athletes' data.

It means there'll be no official Russian team at next year's Olympics or the 2022 football World Cup, subject to an appeal.

Russia's qualification for Euro 2020 remains unaffected

WADA president Craig Reedie says Russia had many chances to follow protocol.

