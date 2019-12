ESB crews are working to restore power to 2,000 homes and businesses still without electricity after Storm Atiyah.

A total of 27,000 customers were hit by power cuts due to yesterday's high winds.

A spokesman has apologised to those living in "small isolated pockets" in Kerry, Clare and west Cork who are still waiting to have electricity restored.

He added the damage was "fairly typical" for a winter storm.



