Turf-cutters have vowed to campaign against plans for a ban on all smoky fuels.

The government is considering making it illegal to burn turf, peat, wood, coal and other items.

But the Turf-Cutters and Contractors and Association is strongly against such a wide-ranging ban.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, the chairman of the group, says the proposal is ridiculous.

File image: Bog of Allen/RollingNews