Online Community Meeting For People In Graney-Lerr Catchment Takes Place This Evening.

: 09/12/2020 - 08:23
Author: Ciara Noble
An online community meeting for people in Kildare's Graney-Lerr Catchment takes place this evening.

This is one of 190 areas prioritised for focused water quality action by the Waters Programme.

Online, via Zoom, Register here.

For further information visit website, here.

