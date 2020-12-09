Kildare Today

Calls For Creation Of Greenway In Kildare South.

: 09/12/2020 - 08:25
Author: Ciara Noble
There are calls for the creation of a Greenway in south Kildare.

Detailed design work is about to begin on a greenway along the Grand Canal, in mid and north Kildare.

It will run from Leinster Aqueduct to Edenerry, passing through Donore, Robertstown, Lowtown, Allenwood, Killina and Ticknevin.

Fine Gael Cllr., Ivan Keatley, and Labour's Mark Leigh, want KCC "along with the appropriate agencies" to fully investigate the possibility of providing (and obtaining available funding) South Kildare with a Cycleway/Greenway/Walkway".

They say this could "link in all the villages of South Kildare into the overall tourism picture."

Their motion will be debated at the December meeting of the Athy Municipal District, on Monday.

