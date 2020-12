6 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co. Kildare, among 215 notified, nationwide.

Co. Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases of the virus, after Dublin and Cork.

4,153 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began.

There have been 2,097 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 74,682 confirmed cases.

Image: Pixabay