Listen: Student Nurse Says Pay Rises For Whips & Judges Is A Kick In The Teeth.

A student nurse says she feels stunted by successive pay rises for TDs, in the wake of their decision to vote against payment for students working during the pandemic.

The government yesterday approved a 2 per cent pay rise for judges in line with public sector pay rises.

It also approved larger allowances for party whips including a 9 thousand euro rise

in the allowance for the Sinn Féin party whip.

Last week, a motion enabling payment for student nurses working in hospitals during the pandemic was defeated.

Chloe Slevin is a student nursing, studying at UCD.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says the lack of payment is a kick in the teeth.

