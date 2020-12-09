K Drive

4 Kildare Schools Receive Awards For STEM Achievements.

: 09/12/2020 - 11:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
4 Kildare primary schools have received awards recognising their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths.

The accolades are jointly bestowed by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and  Science Foundation Ireland.

Scoil Naomh Rath Mór, Scoil Chóca Naofa, North Kildare Educate Together national School and Naas Community National School have been recognised for their STEM achievements.

Commenting on the awards, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, said: “I want to send my congratulations to all the students receiving an SFI Discover Primary Science & Maths Award in Kildare. It has been such a hard year for students across the country, but I hope today’s announcement will round the year off on a high note for our winners. Science and Maths matter now more than ever and we need our primary school students to become the next generation of innovative leaders, creative thinkers, and problem solvers. These awards show how excited we can all be for the future.”

 

 

