A speed survey is to be carried out on Connaught Street in Kilcock this month.

The road will be also be included in the list of roads for consideration under the 2021 Restoration Improvements Programme

Councillors report complaints from locals about the speed at which may vehicles travel the route.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Paul Ward, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Cllr. Ward joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

