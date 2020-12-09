K Drive

Listen: Chair Of Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus Says The Issue Of Maternity Leave Will Be High On Their Agenda.

A Kildare senator, just elected Chair of The Irish Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, says the issue of maternity leave will be high on her agenda.

Yesterday, Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns  offered to pair with Justice Minister Helen McEntee for votes she might miss while on maternity leave.

Deputy Cairns has started work on a bill that would give politicians access to maternity leave for the first time.

However there are constitutional issues that require politicians to be present and voting for themselves, that makes cover for female TDs difficult.

Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator O’Loughlin says this is a matter the caucus will examine.

Senator O'Loughlin joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today

