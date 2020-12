The Tanaiste says he is hopeful we will be able to take foreign holidays by Summer 2021.

Leo Varadkar says he also expects matches and outdoor concerts to take place next year too.

It's expected the vaccine programme will be rolled out in January next year, paving the way for a further reopening of the economy and society.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says he's looking forward to foreign travel by the second half of next year.

