Ireland Making Slow Progress On Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

: 09/12/2020 - 13:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pollution_concept_image_smoke_stacks_pexels.jpeg

Ireland is making slow progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

New figures from the European Commission show that since 2005, the European Union has reduced its emissions by 19 per cent.

However, the figures for Ireland show a decrease of just 14 per cent.

 

Stock image: Pexels

