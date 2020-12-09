K Drive

Broadcasting Authority Of Ireland To Be Scrapped & Replaced By A Media Commission.

: 09/12/2020 - 13:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland is to be scrapped and replaced with a new Media Commission as part of a new bill.

The Online Safety and Media Regulations Bill will also establish a new Online Safety Commissioner.

The new media commission will continue to regulate the broadcasting sector, but it will also incorporate on-demand video services and social media platforms.

Each sector will have its own commissioner.

NEw additions to the General Scheme of the bill include levies for on-demand services.

These services, such as Apple TV or Disney Plus, will need to have 30 percent European content on their platforms once the bill is enacted.

Sanctions for online platforms which breach online safety codes have also been included, with the maximum penalty of 20 million euro or 10 percent of turnover.

While individuals in high positions will also be able to be held criminally accountable.

