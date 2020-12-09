Listen: Social Media Firms Face €20M Fine For Breaching Online Safety Protocols.

Social media firms in Ireland could face fines of 20 million euro or 10 per cent of their turnover for breaches of online safety protocols.

It's one of the new additions to an updated bill aimed at online safety and media regulation, which would establish the online safety commissioner.

It also includes provisions to regulate on-demand audiovisual sector, with the likes of Apple TV expected to have 30 per cent of European content on its platform.

Media Minister Catherine Martin believes such platforms will have anticipated this and will act accordingly:

File image: RollingNews