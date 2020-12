There have been 217 prosecutions for people breaching domestic violence orders since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Gardai launched a special operation in April to help victims of abuse over concerns about them being stuck in their home with their abuser.

There's been a 17 per cent increase in calls to gardai about the crime.

Chief Superintendent Declan Daly says that means more people are willing to report it.

File image: RollingNews