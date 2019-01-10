Listen: HSE Says 6 People Have Died Of 'Flu Since The Season Began.

Six people have died from flu since the start of the flu season.

New HSE figures show 150 patients have been hospitalised within the past week, with 27 needing treatment in intensive care units.

This season’s flu is predominantly affecting people aged between 15 and 64, but health chiefs say more children will get the flu now they’ve returned to school.

The start of February is expected to be the peak for cases of influenza.

Dr. Kevin Kelleher, the HSE’s Assistant National Director for Public Health, says many more people die from cases indirectly linked to flu;