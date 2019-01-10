Listen: Tánaiste Says There's No "Sting" In The Backstop.

The Tanaiste says he doesn't believe there is 'a sting in the backstop' - and wants to dispel any concerns surrounding it in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Simon Coveney was speaking in Belfast after meeting businesses and other groups.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn says if the British Prime Minister's withdrawal deal is rejected in the House of Commons next week, she should call a general election.

Simon Coveney is meeting some of the main political parties at Stormont this afternoon:

