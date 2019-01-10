K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Jaguar-Land Rover To Make 4,500 Staff Redundant.

: 01/10/2019 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
jaguar_logo.jpg

In the UK, Jaguar Land Rover hasconfirmed it's cutting 4,500 jobs as part of major plans to reduce costs.

The car maker wants to save 2 and a half billion pounds over the next 18 months.

It's suffered a drop in demand for diesel cars - and poor sales in China.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!