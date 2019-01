The 120 people are employed in Kildare's forestry sector.

That's in addition to the 166 farmers engaged in growing in the county.

The Dept. of Agriculture says they received a total of €860,999 in forest premium payments in 2017.

The value, however, of timbre sold by private owners in Kildare last year was €300,000.

10,396 hectares of County Kildare is under forest cover. This is 6% of all land in the County.

Stock image: Pixabay.